|
|
Margaret Schellhammer
Margaret Schellhammer, 94, of Weatherly, and formerly of Lake Hauto, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Weatherly. She was the wife of the late William W. Schellhammer, who died March 1, 1999.
Born in Coaldale on May 2, 1925, Margaret was a daughter of the late Edward and Emma (nee Richards) Edwards. She was a 1942 graduate of the former Coaldale High School and a member of the First Congregational Church, Coaldale.
Margaret is survived by granddaughter, Jo Lynn Nicholson and her husband, Aaron, of Claremont, Florida;
great-grandchildren, Tyler Nicholson and Caden Nicholson; brother, Edward "Ted" Edwards and his wife, Moyna, of Wilmington, Delaware; and many nephews and nieces including Margaret Scharf of Portland, Oregon and Debbie Daderko of Coaldale.
She was predeceased by her son, William D. Schellhammer; and sisters, Marian Rhoads and Ann Louis Derr.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Dr. Wayne Benack officiating. Interment in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown, will follow the services. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials in her name may be made to First Congregational Church Memorials, P.O. Box 93, Coaldale, PA 18218. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Aug. 3, 2019