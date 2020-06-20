In Loving Memory of Steven
Happy Father's Day
For all the years you missed - the special times -
moments of your daughters' lives - you would be so proud of all their accomplishments - they have been raised with all the love and compassion of a wonderful woman - your wife - not a day goes by without our thoughts of you. You are always with us. All our love, forever, Your Family
Published in Times News on Jun. 20, 2020.