A. Donald Behler
A. Donald Behler passed on to his eternal resting place on Dec. 15, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Mary, to whom he was married for 71 years, and the daughters who adored him.
He owned and operated Blue Ridge Pressure Castings for 52 years and was forever grateful to the many people who worked so hard to allow the business to thrive.
He served in World War II on a repair boat in the South Pacific. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for saving the life of his commanding officer by holding him afloat for more than 8 hours after their boat was sunk by a torpedo.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute and earned a Business Certificate from Lehigh University upon completing seven years of night school.
"Pop," as he was affectionately known, was a humble man who loved unconditionally and gave generously.
In 2017, he received the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America, one of only 2,200 lifetime recipients. The award is given for distinguished service in his profession and community for a period of at least 25 years and put him on a list with past honorees Neil Armstrong and Gerald Ford.
He was a son of Allen and Katie (Kromer) Behler. He was preceded in death by Andrew, the son he cherished.
He had three daughters, Donna, wife of Glenn Correll, Jane Balliet and Judy Bollinger, wife of Tom Bollinger; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in his life. He will be greatly missed.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Times News on Dec. 17, 2019