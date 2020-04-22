Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
A. Frank Ukropec

A. Frank Ukropec Obituary
A. Frank Ukropec
A. Frank Ukropec, 78, of Parrish, Manatee County, FL, and Wallingford, Delaware County, died suddenly Saturday morning, April 18, 2020, at his home in Florida. He was the husband of Patricia S. (Korpics) Ukropec.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Ambrose L. and Theresa (Herzog) Ukropec.
Frank was employed as chief financial officer by the former Wyeth Pharmaceutical Company in Radnor.
He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmer-
ton.
A graduate of the Palmerton High School Class of 1959, known as "Ukie," he was proud of his hometown and school. He served his country honorably in the Air Force, Vietnam era, and later achieved his master's degree. Frank was an avid fly fisherman, hunter and photographer.
Survivors: Wife, Patsy; daughters, Susan, wife of David Knoll, of Westport, CT, and Helen Ukropec of Wallingford; son, Jon Alec, and wife Dusty Ukropec, of Harleysville; four grandchildren; sister, Helen Reider of Long Island, N.Y. He was predeceased by sister, Frances; and brother, John.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial is to be announced. Interment will be with military honors, Sacred Heart Catholic Church New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2020
