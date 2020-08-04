Aaron J. Mattern
Aaron J. Mattern, 39, of Schuylkill Haven, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Pottsville
Born Monday, Sept. 29, 1980, in Coaldale, the son of Dawn (Spink) Mattern of Lansford, and Aaron L. Mattern of Tam-
aqua.
He is also survived by his wife, Bobbi Lynn (Schaeffer) Mattern and son, Landon J. Mattern, both of Schuylkill Haven; sisters, Amanda M. Lehman, wife of Jae, of Summit Hill, and Kimberly A. Mattern of Lansford; maternal grandmother, Patricia Swanger of Summit Hill; nieces, nephews, and great niece and nephew.
He was predeceased by sister, Jennifer Lynn Mattern, on March 3, 1997.
Aaron attended Panther Valley schools.
He was a talented welder working for Keystone 4X4 of Hamburg. Aaron and his son enjoyed working on their Jeeps and cars together. Aaron was an avid outdoorsman.
Service: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
The family is seeking help to defer expenses. Please go to remembrance of AJ Mattern, organized by Jae Lehman.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
