Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Ada A. Ledo Obituary
Ada A. Ledo
Ada A. (Lahr) Ledo, 81, formerly of Mauch Chunk Road, Palmerton, died peacefully Sunday morning at her residence in West Allentown. She was the wife of the late Benjamin J. Ledo Sr., who passed in 2012.
Born in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Beulah (Turner) Lahr.
Ada was employed in the custodial and housekeeping department of the former Palmerton Hospital.
She was a member of the former First United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
Survivors: daughters, Debra J., wife of Terry Derhammer, of Palmerton, and Michele A. Hosier, and fiancé Dwayne Wieser, with whom she resided; sons, Benjamin J. Jr., and wife Nora, of Rock Spring, WY, and Scott J., and wife Shannon, of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Bauer and Ruth Fehnel, both of Bath; brother, George, and wife Judy, of Lehighton; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Eva.
Services: Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be a private family memorial service with future interment. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020
