Mrs. Ada J.

DeLauretis

Mrs. Ada J. DeLauretis, 86, of Lansford and Scranton, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, while a guest at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Robert Anthony DeLauretis, who passed away in 1998.

She employed in the textile industry and also worked at Burger King.

Born on Thursday, May 18, 1933, in Italy, she was a first generation United States citizen, a daughter of the late Lorenzo Cattivera and the late Anna Perelli Cattivera.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and working on puzzle books.

Surviving are three sons, Robert A., and his wife, Janet, of Scranton, Lorenzo P. "Larry," and his wife, Ann Marie, of Tamaqua, and Peter, and his wife, Sharon, of Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Josephine, wife of Thomas Peters of Tarpon Springs, FL, and Licia, wife of Harold Schock of Lansford; eight grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Robert III, Joseph, Marcus, Morgan, Jimmy and Ada; and two great-grandchildren, Dominick and Cierra.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Spencer DeLauretis.

Service: Private arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.