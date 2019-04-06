|
|
Adam D. Gorczyca
Adam D. Gorczyca, 58, of Bushkill, died Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019, in his home.
Born in Palm-
erton, he was the son of the late Adam L. Gorczyca and Muriel "Judy" (Seip) Gorczyca of Lehighton.
Adam was employed as a carpenter by the former Wolfe-Ord Log Homes, Carbon County. Previously, he was employed by Mar Costenbader Cable and Line Sub-Contracting, Lower Towamensing Township. He was a 1978 graduate of the Palmerton High School. Adam loved his grandchildren and family. An avid guitarist, he enjoyed music, fishing and skiing.
Survivors: Son, Adam Cebrosky and fiancée Chelsey Reade of Bethlehem. Grandchildren, Adam, Vinny and Verena. Sister, Ann, wife of Paul Steinmetz of Lehighton. Aunt, Patricia (Seip) Lein of Seattle, WA. Niece, Bryana. Nephews, Matthew and Gregory. Cousins.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: to the family in care of the Campton Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2019