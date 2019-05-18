Adelfa Green

Adelfa Sevilla Green, 74, formerly of Lehighton, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by family in her daughter's residence in Cross Junction, Virginia.

She was united in holy matrimony to the late Larry J. Green in July of 1966. They were happily married for 46 years before his passing on March 14, 2014.

Their union was blessed with five children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Born Aug. 3, 1944, in Ormoc City, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Teodoro Agravidor and Gerarda (Estampa) Sevilla.

She was employed by Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital as a nurse's aide for more than 30 years before her retirement in 2005.

She was a faithful member of People's Evangelical Congregational Church in Lehighton.

Adelfa enjoyed gardening, crocheting, shopping and traveling

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in lives of her children, son, Jesse Green of Maui, Hawaii; and daughters, Ester Huntington of Maui, Hawaii, Darhleen, wife of Vance Nelson of Arlington, Texas, Doreen, wife of Luis Leis of Cross Junction, Va., and Lora Green of Lehighton; grandchildren, Tara, Chad, Amber, Amanda, Donavan, Sean, Jasmine, and Sydney; and great-grandsons, Mason, Ethan, Jacob and Jackson. She is also survived by sister, Clavel, wife of Gordon Pereira of Perth, Australia; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at People's Evangelical Congregational Church, 216 Wagner St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Interment will follow in Franklin Heights Memorial Park, Lehighton. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Adelfa's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, c/o Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton, PA 18235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary