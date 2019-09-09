|
|
Adrienne E. Mauro
Adrienne E. (Maiorano) Mauro, 76, of Lower Macungie Township, moved peacefully from this earth into the Lord's presence early Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital (Inpatient Hospice Unit), 17th & Chew streets, Allentown. She was the loving wife of Robert D. Mauro, to whom she was married 50 years, on Aug. 24.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., Sept. 9, 1942, Adrienne was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Athena "Thelma" (Lionikis) Maiorano.
A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Adrienne taught typing, shorthand and other business subjects at two New Jersey high schools before retiring to raise her children. She later returned to the classroom, having become proficient in computer technology to teach lower income students, parochial school children and adult trainees in PA.
She was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Emmaus, and participated in lay ministry efforts and bible study at Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Robert, she was the devoted mother of three sons, David G. Mauro, and his wife Maura McGrath, of Denver, CO, Michael D. Mauro, and his wife Jessica, of Emmaus, and Major John R. Mauro (USA), and his wife Jane, of Princeton Junction, N.J.; grandchildren, Alexander and Madison.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. No calling hours. The Mauro family will receive friends and neighbors from Winding Brook Manor on Friday, from 4-5 p.m. at their residence.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown, 4601 Tilghman St., Allentown. Calling hours from 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Fund at Calvary Baptist Church of Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 9, 2019