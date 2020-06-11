Mrs. Agnes A. Mikulski
Mrs. Agnes A. Mikulski, 102, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale. She was the widow of Joseph J. Mikulski, who passed away in 1993.
Born in Lans-ford, she was a daugh-ter of the late Rudolf Schasney and Ursula (Gulla) Schasney.
After graduating from St. Michael's Parish School, Lansford, Agnes went to work as a seamstress for the former Rosenau Brothers, Lansford.
As World War II approached, she attended welding school, relocating to New York City, where she later married and raised two daughters.
Agnes held a variety of jobs in NYC, including positions at New York Hospital and the NYC Board of Education until she retired.
After retirement in 1980, Agnes and Joe returned to their hometown of Lansford to enjoy their golden years.
Agnes enjoyed spending time with family, rooting for the NY Mets and dancing to the area's polka bands.
She was a member of the former St. Michael's Parish, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph's Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia, wife of Philip Ferraro of Jim Thorpe, and Maria, wife of Patrick Grant of New York City; a brother, Rudy Schasney of Union, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by five sisters, Ann, Helen, Marie, Veronica and Mildred; and three brothers, Steve, Paul and Joe.
Service: Private service at convenience of family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 11, 2020.