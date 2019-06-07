Mrs. Agnes J. Shafer

Mrs. Agnes J. Shafer, 99, of Palmerton, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in The Village at Palmerton. She was the loving wife of the late Herman D. Shafer. They celebrated 23 years of marriage together before his passing in 1990.

She was a seamstress and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union for over 40 years. She began working at Nova Sportswear, Brodheadsville, and later worked for Fern Brooks Sportswear.

Born in Penn Forest Township, she was a daughter of the late Nathan Dotter and the late Amanda (Getz) Dotter.

She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.

Surviving are a son, LaMont Raub, and his wife, Mary, of Palmerton; three daughters, Nancy Kresge of Gilbert, Laura, wife of Robert Bartholomew of Kresgeville, and Linda Banning of Andreas; a sister, Laura Getz of Palmerton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles "Chuck" Chain; seven sisters and two brothers.

Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville, with the Rev. David Felker officiating. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, Brodheadsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.