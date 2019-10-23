|
Aladore L. Lorah
Aladore L. "Jake" Lorah, 90, of Wagner Street, Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Alma R. (Ahner) Lorah for 51 years before her passing in 2004.
He was a boiler maker on the PBNE Railroad for more than 35 years before retiring in 1989.
Born in Weissport, he was a son of the late Edgar and Florence (Schnell) Lorah.
He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Lorah attended People's Evangelical Congregational Church, Lehighton.
An avid hunter, he was a life member of the Palmerton Rod & Gun Club and Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, Lehighton, and a member of American Legion Post 304 and its Korean War Last Man's Club, Lehighton.
Surviving are a daughter, Alison, wife of Randy Whiteman, and a son, Neil, and his wife, Mona, both of Lehighton; three sisters, Vera Schaeffer, Ruth Breiner and Berdean Frey; a brother, Elden; two great-granddaughters, Kylee and Payton Whiteman; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a grandson, Randy Whiteman Jr.; three sisters, Millicent Lilly, Dolores Williams and Christine Kroboth; and a brother, Gerald.
Service: Graveside service with military honors 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, Franklin Road, Lehighton, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey officiating. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, Weissport.
Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2019