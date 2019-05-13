|
|
Alan Paul Pfeiffer
Alan Paul Pfeiffer, 61, of Scranton, passed away Saturday, May 11 at Scranton Regional Hospital.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Howard C. and Shirley Jane (Elsasser) Pfeiffer.
He attended Jim Thorpe Area Elementary School and East Stroudsburg High School.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He was of the Protestant faith.
He is survived by three sisters, Debra Mullen of Jim Thorpe, Mary Yezierski of FL, and Thelma Booth of NC; various nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Howard C. Pfeiffer II.
Services: All services are private. Resting place, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2019