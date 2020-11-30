1/1
Albert and Joyce Helmer
Albert, 92, and Joyce, 86, formerly of Jim Thorpe, both entered the gates of heaven. Joyce passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Albert joined her three days later on Nov. 29, 2020. For the past year and a half, they resided at the Mahoning Valley Nursing Home.
Both were born in Unionville and were married 68 years when they celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 22.
Albert was the son of Frank and Sadie (Dotter) Helmer. He had eight siblings.
Joyce was the daughter of Asher and Mary (Diehl) Heckman. She had 11 siblings.
The Helmers had four children. Brenda, wife of Roger Freed, Albert Jr. (who preceded them in death in February of 2007), Gary (who preceded them in death in 2019) married to wife Ruth, and
daughter Lori, married to Ted LaRizzio Jr.
Joyce and Albert had nine grandchildren. Nicole, Christina, Justin, Tabitha, Gary, Garth, Shawna, Jordan and Adam (who preceded them in death in 2010); they had 14 great-grandchildren.
Albert was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army.
He worked at the Bethlehem Steel Company before retiring in 1987.
He enjoyed hunting and was an avid collector. Joyce was a devoted housewife who loved taking care of her yard, cooking, baking and sewing.
They were extremely devoted to their faith, attending the United Church of Christ in Jim Thorpe. They found joy in their home, family and neighbors.
Service: A combined graveside service will be held for Albert and Joyce at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Wayne Benack officiating. Military honors for Albert will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.


Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
