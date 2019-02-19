Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church
2915 Fireline Rd.
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church
2915 Fireline Rd.
Palmerton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert F. Koch Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert F. Koch Jr. Obituary
Albert F.
Koch Jr.
Albert F. "Buppy" Koch Jr., 70, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Bloom) Koch for the last 47 years.
He worked 22 years as a wastewater treatment specialist for the Borough of Palmerton.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of Phyllis A. (Kunkle) Koch and the late Albert F. Koch Sr.
He served for 19 years as a volunteer firefighter at the Aquashicola Fire Company. Previously, he served six years in the U.S. Navy.
Buppy was a member of the Western Pocono Sportsmen's Club. He loved to hunt and fish, but his true joy was his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are a daughter, Holly, wife of Jason Hummel; two sons, Albert III, and his wife, Dawn, and Matthew, and his wife, Victoria; four grandchildren; three sisters, Sally, wife of Henry Long Jr., Orpha, wife of Dwight Nothstein, and Myra, wife of Phillip Gasker; and three brothers, David, and his wife, Nancy, William, and his wife, Diane, and Duane, and his wife, Melissa.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Rd., Palmerton. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday in church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now