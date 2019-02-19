Albert F.

Koch Jr.

Albert F. "Buppy" Koch Jr., 70, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Bloom) Koch for the last 47 years.

He worked 22 years as a wastewater treatment specialist for the Borough of Palmerton.

Born in Lehighton, he was a son of Phyllis A. (Kunkle) Koch and the late Albert F. Koch Sr.

He served for 19 years as a volunteer firefighter at the Aquashicola Fire Company. Previously, he served six years in the U.S. Navy.

Buppy was a member of the Western Pocono Sportsmen's Club. He loved to hunt and fish, but his true joy was his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his widow and mother are a daughter, Holly, wife of Jason Hummel; two sons, Albert III, and his wife, Dawn, and Matthew, and his wife, Victoria; four grandchildren; three sisters, Sally, wife of Henry Long Jr., Orpha, wife of Dwight Nothstein, and Myra, wife of Phillip Gasker; and three brothers, David, and his wife, Nancy, William, and his wife, Diane, and Duane, and his wife, Melissa.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Rd., Palmerton. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday in church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary