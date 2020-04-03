|
Albert G. Toronzi Jr.
Albert G. Toronzi Jr., 82, of Palmerton, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Christine (DeVirgilio) Toronzi.
Born in Rockaway, N.J., he was a son of the late Albert and Thelma (Grant) Toronzi.
He was employed as a graphic artist by Compton Advertising, Morristown, N.J.
Albert enjoyed attending the Palmerton Senior Center, and volunteered at the Pleasant Valley Nursing Home.
Albert served his country honorably in the Army, as a veteran of Korea.
Survivors: daughter, Mrs. Deborah A. Maynard-Giliberti, wife of Claudio Giliberti, of Hewitt, N.J..; brother, John A. Toronzi of Mountain Top; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Emily, Rachel, Douglas, Samantha, Timothy and Gregory.
Services: Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in his memory to the Palmerton Senior Center, in care of the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Apr. 3, 2020