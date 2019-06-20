Home

Albert J. Balliet Sr.

Albert J. Balliet Sr. Obituary
Albert J. Balliet Sr.
Albert J. Balliet Sr., 72, of Lehighton passed away, Wednesday, June 19, at Weatherwood, Weatherly. He was the husband of the late Virginia M. (Hettler) Balliet, who passed away April 3, 2008.
Born in Lehighton on Friday, July 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Albert and Grace (Focht) Balliet.
Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Keystone Lamp factory Slatington as an assembler/factory worker.
He was of the Lutheran Faith.
Albert held life memberships with Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, the Lehighton Orioles Nest No. 183, and the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club.
Surviving is a daughter, Georgene L. Balliet of Lehighton; and a grandson, Franklin Derr III.
He was predeceased by a son Albert J. Jr.; and two sisters, Patsy McFarland and Gail Mills.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Parryville Cemetery. The Ovak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on June 20, 2019
