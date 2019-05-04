Albert J. Tallick

Albert J. "Moose" Tallick, 74, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, at home while in the care of his family.

Survived by beloved wife of 51 years, Rosemary (Barrett) Tallick, who was his high school sweetheart; daughters, Dr. Susan Tallick, wife of Dr. Michael Ehrig, of Bethlehem, Kristine Schwartz, wife of Randy, of Emmaus; brother, Leon G. Tallick, and his wife Gloria, of Bordentown, NJ; grandchildren, Molly and Bridget Ehrig.

Born Aug. 8, 1944, in MaryD, the son of the late Albert S. and Mary (Krynock) Tallick.

A 1962 graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Al served honorably in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Upon his return home, he began a 35-year career with Western Electric as an electronics technician, retiring from Lucent Technologies of Allentown in 2000.

As a young man Moose was a member of the renowned Schuylkill County Band "The Chevelles," playing rhythm lead guitar. In his retirement, Al enjoyed playing golf, reading, spending time with his granddaughters, and was a talented wood worker and Jack-of-All-Trades. Al and Rosemary are members of St. Ann's Catholic Church of Emmaus.

Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Interment, with military honors, will be at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Al can be shared at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.