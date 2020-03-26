|
|
Albert Q. Weaver Jr.
Albert Q. Weaver Jr., 42, of Market Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton, after a valiant battle against leukemia.
Born Friday, Dec. 2, 1977, in Pottsville, he is survived by his parents, Dorothy (Zucatti) Rother and Joseph Rother, with whom he resided, and Albert Q. Weaver and Barbara Weaver of Andreas; brothers, Joseph R. Rother, and his wife Angie, of Rockford, IL, Jason A. Weaver, and Jarrod M. Rother, and his wife Kaytlin, of Cazenovia, NY; sisters, Theresa "Sasha" Curvey, wife of Jason, of Tamaqua, and Melissa Ann Spencer, and her fiancé Elden Neifert, of Quakake; paternal grandmother, Gladys Weaver of Tamaqua; maternal grandmother, Jean Zucatti of Pottsville; nieces Samantha Koch, Makayla Bartenope, Aubrey Weaver, Brooklyn Weaver and Gwendolyn Rother; nephews, Nathan Curvey, Isaac Curvey and Tyler Koch; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly.
A 1996 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Albert enjoyed reading and listening to music. He was an ardent Redskin's football fan. Albert participated in the Schuylkill County Special Olympics for many years.
Service: Due to the coronavirus the family is holding private services. Memorials in Albert's name may be made to: the Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252; or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202. Interment will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
To offer online condolences or share a fond memory of Albert, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020