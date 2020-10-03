Albert W. KresgeAlbert W. Kresge, 82, of Gilbert, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. He joins his son, Dean A. Kresge, who passed away May 17, 2020, in Eternal Life.Albert was the husband of Carole (Borger) Kresge, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.He was born in Gilbert on March 8, 1938, to the late Morris and Ida (Burger) Kresge.Albert was a heavy equipment operator and worked for James D. Morrissey for 42 years, retiring in 2000; and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers 542, for 62 years.He was a member of Salem UCC of Gilbert, West End Fair Association, and a past member of the Western Pocono Jaycees. Albert was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of both the Barger Lodge No. 325 of Stroudsburg, and Lehigh Consistory, S.P.R.S. 32nd degree Valley of Allentown, Scottish Rite.In addition to his wife Carole, Albert is also survived by his daughters Penny (Raymond) Simpson and Tricia Cramer, and her companion Dr. Chester Smith; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jeff) Meinking, Lindsay (Ryan) Pugliese, Beau Simpson, Cortney (Jason) Reinhardt, and Logan Cramer; and four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Christopher, Isabella, and Abel.Albert is also survived by his sisters, Ann (Ernest) Moretz and Myra (Glenn) Koehler.He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Kenneth "Skip", and John Kresge.Service: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 Corner Rd., Gilbert PA 18331.A memorial for both Albert and Dean, will take place on 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Rt. 209 Gilbert, with Rev. Darlene Blocker officiating.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences of Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.