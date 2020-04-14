|
|
Alex William Semanski
Alex William Semanski, 94, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at Rosewood Rehab and Nursing Facility in Schuylkill Haven.
A native of Tamaqua, Alex was born on July 23, 1925, to Alex and Clara (Dunzilla) Semanski. He had five siblings and three stepsiblings, all deceased.
Alex was married to Teresa (Warren) Semanski until her death in 2001.
He is survived his son, David, daughter-in-law, Noreen; grandchildren, Kayla and Colin, and one great-grandson, Carson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Alex was a proud World War II Marine Corps veteran who served admirably in Pacific combat on the Island of Peleliu. Alex tried to enlist in the military at age 17 but needed parental consent. His mother refused because she already had three sons serving in the war. He waited until age 18 and then enlisted in the Marine Corps.
Alex will be remembered with love and affection for his generosity, his bravery, his wit and his love of his family and country.
Service: At his request, there will be no public viewing or memorial service. Due to current circumstances, a private memorial will be held at a later date. May his soul rest in peace. The James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., Levittown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 14, 2020