Alfonso DeFilippis
Alfonso "Al" DeFilippis, 87, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Janet (Humphries) DeFilippis. They were married for 49 years last September, 2019.
Born in Soveria Mannelli, Italy, on Thursday July 20, 1933, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Ernestina (D'Elia) DeFilippis.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Boscov's Department Stores as a tailor. He previously worked in the same capacity at his uncle's tailor shop in Shenandoah and later for the Bright's Department Store, Lehighton.
Al was member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, and formerly held memberships with the Lehighton Lions Club and the Lehighton Elks Fraternity.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Pasquale J. "Pat" DeFilippis, and his wife Christine, of Merion Station, and David M. DeFilippis, and his wife Helen, of Bellefonte; two brothers, Peter DeFilippis of Mahanoy City and Attilio DeFilippis of Tucson, Arizona; a grandson, Nico DeFilippis; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael DeFilippis.
Services: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in the GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the American Heart Association
