Alfonso M. Salazar
Alfonso M. Salazar, 87, of Glenside, formerly of Palmerton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Suarez) Salazar.
Surviving are two sons, Alfonso M. Jr. (Lisa) and Michael J. (Connie); four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Claire, Raymond and Calvin Salazar; and three brothers, Salvatore, Carmen and Manuel.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Esperanza Miller.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 259 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 4-6 p.m. Sunday, William R. May Funeral Home, 354 N. Easton Road, Glenside, and 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. www.may
Published in Times News on Apr. 5, 2019