Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfonso Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfonso M. Salazar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfonso M. Salazar Obituary
Alfonso M. Salazar
Alfonso M. Salazar, 87, of Glenside, formerly of Palmerton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Suarez) Salazar.
Surviving are two sons, Alfonso M. Jr. (Lisa) and Michael J. (Connie); four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Claire, Raymond and Calvin Salazar; and three brothers, Salvatore, Carmen and Manuel.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Esperanza Miller.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 259 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 4-6 p.m. Sunday, William R. May Funeral Home, 354 N. Easton Road, Glenside, and 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. www.may
funeralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now