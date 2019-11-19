Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Alfred B. Tindula
Alfred B. Tindula, 69, of Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, formerly of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, died late Monday evening, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Alfred C. and Irene (Mankos) Tindula.
Alfred was employed by several pharmacies in the medication inventory department.
A 1968 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he was on the basketball and track team. Subsequently, Alfred graduated from Penn State University in 1972 with a BS degree.
Survivors: Son, Barry A. of Palmerton; two grandchildren; sister, Janet E., wife of John W. Gosnell, of Potomac, MD; wife, Rebecca H. (Edwards) Tindula of Andreas, West Penn Township; and three nephews.
Services: Private graveside services. Interment, Arlington Memorial Park, Route 145, Whitehall. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: American Parkinson Disease Association (for research), 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in Times News on Nov. 19, 2019
