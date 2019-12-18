Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
More Obituaries for Alfred Biserta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Biserta


1931 - 2019
Alfred Biserta Obituary
Alfred Biserta
Alfred Biserta, 88 of Strohl Valley Road, Towamensing Township, Palmerton, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 15, 2019, in the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Judy Biserta of Lehighton.
He was employed by various construction companies until retiring.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., he was a son of the late Federico and Rosaria (Bille) Biserta.
He served our country honorably in the Army during the Korea Era.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Steven, and his wife, Denise, Freddie, and his wife, Donna, and Joseph, and his wife, Beth; two stepsons, Randy Lewis, and his wife, Rhonda, and Jack Pospisil, and his wife, Christine Williams; five grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Anita Vincentour; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by four sisters, Michelina, Genevieve, Ida and Delia, and two brothers, Vito and Charlie.
Service: Future services will be announced. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences can be offered at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 18, 2019
