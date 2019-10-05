|
|
Alfred L. Hadesty
Alfred L. Hadesty, 80, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Coaldale. He was the husband of Norma "Susie" (Delp) Hadesty.
Born April 19, 1939 in Tamaqua, Alfred was a son of the late Stanley and Kathryn (nee Folweiler) Hadesty.
He worked as a manager for Weis Markets for over 30 years. After his employment with Weis Markets, Alfred worked for Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company for 10 years.
He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua and the Tamaqua Zoning Board; a social member of the Tamaqua Legion; and a former member of the Tamaqua Ambulance Association and the American Hose Company.
Alfred and his wife were the proprietors of Susie's Food Store in Tamaqua for eight years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kim Valianatos and her husband Chris of Hellertown; sons, Lew Hadesty and his wife Chris of West Penn Township, John Hadesty and his wife Karen of West Penn Township, and Jay "Mick" Hadesty and his wife Nikki of Hometown; grandchildren, Steven Hadesty, Juli Hadesty, Morgan Hadesty, Michael Hadesty, Manny Valianatos, Dimitri Valianatos, and Amanda Tessitore; great-grandchild, Nora Hadesty; brothers, Richard Hadesty and his wife Judy of Tamaqua and David Hadesty and his wife Gayle of Tamaqua; sisters, Nancy Lesisko and her husband Leo of New Ringgold and Eleanor Hadesty and her companion Bill Gaumer of Tamaqua; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by brothers, James Hadesty, Raymond "Chops" Hadesty, Thomas Hadesty, and Donald Hadesty and sister, Marie Howells.
Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Trinity United Church of Christ with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy officiating. Interment in Odd Fellow Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua will follow the services. Call 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials in Alfred's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Oct. 5, 2019