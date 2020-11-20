1/1
Alfred W. VanOsten Sr.
Alfred W. VanOsten
Sr.
Alfred W. VanOsten Sr., 88, of Scenic View Lane, Lehighton, Franklin Township, formerly of Philadelphia, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Gertrude K. (Rebstock) Van-Osten since April 7, 1955.
He was employ-ed as a printer operator by the Paper Manufacturers, Phila-delphia, before retiring in 1988.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late George and Anna (Stalnecker) VanOsten.
He attended Peoples Evangelical Congreg-ational Church, Franklin Township.
Alfred was a longtime board member and resident caretaker of Mount Gilead Camp and Conference Center, Reeders.
An Army veteran of the Korea Era, he served our country honorably in Japan, having attained the rank of corporal.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Beth Ann wife of Edmund Siuda Jr. of Chalfont; a son, Paul D., and his wife, N. Sue, with whom he resided; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia (Harris) VanOsten of Pennsburg; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother William of Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by son, Alfred W. Jr., who died in October; and two brothers, George and Robert.
Service: Memorial service will be announced. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Abington Twp. Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to Peoples E.C. Church Memorial Fund, 216 Wagner St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
