1/
Alice A. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Alice A. Morris
Mrs. Alice A. Morris, 78, of Ashfield, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in her residence. She was the widow of William T. Morris, who passed away on April 19, 2011.
Prior to retiring, she was a dental hygienist for Calhoun Dentistry in Florida.
Born in Easton on Thursday, May 7, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine (Lerch) Davies.
She was of the Methodist faith and was a breast cancer survivor.
Surviving are a daughter, Tracy L. Burbage of Ashfield; a son, Steven A. Savercool, and his wife, Wendy, of Wind Gap; three sisters, Doris Davies of Nanticoke, Jackie, wife of Lee Evans of Bangor, and Barbara Hower of Newport, N.C.; five grandchildren, Tanya, Jeffrey, Kyle, Amanda and Zachery; two great-
grandchildren, Dawson and Taelyn; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Debbie and Heidi.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, N.Y. 10036.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved