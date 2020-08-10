Mrs. Alice A. Morris
Mrs. Alice A. Morris, 78, of Ashfield, passed into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in her residence. She was the widow of William T. Morris, who passed away on April 19, 2011.
Prior to retiring, she was a dental hygienist for Calhoun Dentistry in Florida.
Born in Easton on Thursday, May 7, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Lorraine (Lerch) Davies.
She was of the Methodist faith and was a breast cancer survivor.
Surviving are a daughter, Tracy L. Burbage of Ashfield; a son, Steven A. Savercool, and his wife, Wendy, of Wind Gap; three sisters, Doris Davies of Nanticoke, Jackie, wife of Lee Evans of Bangor, and Barbara Hower of Newport, N.C.; five grandchildren, Tanya, Jeffrey, Kyle, Amanda and Zachery; two great-
grandchildren, Dawson and Taelyn; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Debbie and Heidi.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, N.Y. 10036.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.