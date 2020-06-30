Mrs. Alice Diehl
Mrs. Alice Diehl, 84, of Lehighton, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the widow of Clark Diehl.
Born in Ashfield, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Elsie (Weider) Kuntz.
Service: Private family services. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Mrs. Alice Diehl, 84, of Lehighton, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. She was the widow of Clark Diehl.
Born in Ashfield, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Elsie (Weider) Kuntz.
Service: Private family services. Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 30, 2020.