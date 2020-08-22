Alice J. (Ahner)
Alice J. (Ahner) Walck, 77, of Palmerton, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton.
Born in Parryville, she was a daughter of the late Milton A. and Pauline E. (Smith) Ahner.
She worked for many years at the Palmerton Hospital, as well as caring and homemaking for her family.
Alice was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
Survivors include daughters, Carla Schmidt and husband, Darrell, Michelle Hildebrant and husband, Scott; son, Heath Walck and wife, Lisa; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; one great-grandchild on the way; sister, Janice Stroup and husband, Gavin; brothers, Neil and wife, Sandie, Glenn and wife, Rita, Milton B. and wife, Renee.
Services: Graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks are required.
Contributions may go to St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
