Alice J. (Ahner)WalckAlice J. (Ahner) Walck, 77, of Palmerton, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton.Born in Parryville, she was a daughter of the late Milton A. and Pauline E. (Smith) Ahner.She worked for many years at the Palmerton Hospital, as well as caring and homemaking for her family.Alice was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton.Survivors include daughters, Carla Schmidt and husband, Darrell, Michelle Hildebrant and husband, Scott; son, Heath Walck and wife, Lisa; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; one great-grandchild on the way; sister, Janice Stroup and husband, Gavin; brothers, Neil and wife, Sandie, Glenn and wife, Rita, Milton B. and wife, Renee.Services: Graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Towamensing Cemetery, Third Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Masks are required.Contributions may go to St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.Online condolences at www.tk-thomas-fh.com