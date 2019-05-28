Mrs. Alice M. Getz

Mrs. Alice M. Getz, 91, of Kunkletown, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Getz Personal Care Home, Kunkletown, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence G. Getz. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together before his passing in 2006.

She was the founder of Getz Personal Care Home.

Born in Penn Forest Township, she was a daughter of the late Clyde L. Kibler and the late Anna (Knappenberger) Kibler.

She was an avid quilter, gardener, crafter and baker. She loved and enjoyed being surrounded by her many children, grandchildren and great-

grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.

Surviving are four sons, Robert, and his wife, Susan, Glen and Lawrence II, and his wife, Tina, all of Jonas, and Barry, and his wife, Sherry, of Dotters Corner; a daughter, Anna, wife of Dennis Smale of Jonas; four sisters, Edna Brong, Nancy, wife of John Ratajczak, Melva McArdle and Gloria, wife of K. Larry Anewalt; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Getz, and two brothers, Richard and Clair.

Service: Funeral service noon Wednesday, May 29, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with the Rev. Mike Yaworski officiating. Interment, Gilbert Cemetery. Call 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Bayada Hospice, 529 Seven Bridge Rd., Suite 214, E. Stroudsburg, PA 18301.