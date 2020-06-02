Alice Wilson McKinley

Alice Wilson McKinley, 91, of Goffstown, NH, previously of Palmerton, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Alice was born in Palmerton on July 21, 1928, to Selma Jackson Wilson and Louis A. Wilson.

Alice lived in Palmerton for 83 years, married to George Thomas McKinley, Esquire, for 49 years (1951).

She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where she was a member of Pastoral Care Group and head of Altar Guild for 30 years. She was also a member of Palmerton Hospital Auxiliary, where she worked every Monday at the Nearly New Thrift Shop.

She was a graduate of Palmerton High School, class of 1946; and received her B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania 1950, majoring in microbiology.

She enjoyed gardening, golf and playing bridge with her friends. Her sticky buns were renowned.

She moved to Goffstown, NH, in 2013 to be with her daughter, Judy, and became a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. She vacationed with her family each summer in New England. A tradition her family will continue.

She is celebrated by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Her love of gardening has been passed on, her descendants having developed a newfound respect for weeding, and her recipes ensure she joins us at each celebration.

She is survived by her children George Louis (Donna) McKinley of Rockville Center, NY, Emily M. (James) Donnelly of Delanson, NY, Michael A. (Debora) McKinley of Saugerties, NY, and Judith M. (Michael) Mason of Goffstown, NH; grandchildren Shannon McKinley, Meagan McKinley, Nicholas Mason, and Andrew Mason; great-grandchild, Olivia Patitucci.

Service: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Palmerton Library or any hospice care.





