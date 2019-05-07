Home

ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Allan C. Taute Sr. Obituary
Allan C. Taute Sr.
Allan C. Taute Sr., 60, of Gouldsboro, formerly of Staten Island, NY, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center Inpatient Hospice Unit, 17th & Chew streets, Allentown. He was the husband of Laura A. (Cacciotti) Taute. They were married for 42 years on Dec. 26, 2018.
Prior to retir-ing, he was a truck driver and a member of Team-sters Local 282, New York.
Born in Staten Island on Friday, Sept. 19, 1958, he was a son of the late Emil and Josephine (Scarpulla) Taute.
He was of the Catholic faith.
He enjoyed his loving wife and family, New York Yankees baseball, crabbing, fishing, shooting and working with his metal detector.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Tara, wife of James Grover of Lehighton; a son, Allan Jr., and his wife, Jamie, of Staten Island; two sisters, Jean, wife of Tom Feeley of Toms River, NJ, and Robin Ariyakia of Staten Island; a brother Freddy Taute in New Jersey; three grandchildren, Victoria, Nicholas and Brandon; (1 grandchild on the way); and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister Dawn; and two brothers, Richard and Billy.
Service: Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with Deacon Joseph Wilhelm officiating. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 7, 2019
