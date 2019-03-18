Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
Allen T. Mertz Obituary
Allen T. Mertz
Allen Thomas Mertz, 82, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 17th and Chew streets, Allentown. He was the husband of Janet (Burnhauser) Mertz. They were married 61 years in October.
He had been a foreman at Taylor Wharton.
Born in Jim Thorpe, he was a son of the late Roy F. and Monna (Paynter) Mertz.
He was a former chief of the Palmer Township Fire Company, a former steward of the Danielsville Democratic Club and Catasauqua American Legion, and a member of Easton Eagles and Dallas Masonic Lodge 396.
Surviving in addition his widow are a son Thomas, and his wife, Colleen, of Kunkletown; a daughter, Lisa Bleskachek of Walnutport; six grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; a brother John; a sister, Marlyn Hudicka; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a daughter, Lana Jane Mertz.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with Pastor Ken Deuza officiating. Interment, Packerton Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times News on Mar. 18, 2019
