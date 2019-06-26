Allison L. George

Allison L. George, 54, of Albrightsville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 24, at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in East Stroudsburg.

Allison was born in Dover, NJ, on Nov. 15, 1964, daughter of Herbert and MaryAnn (Protus) Potten of Albrightsville.

She was the wife of the late Mark George.

Allison had worked as a cashier at Wawa in White Haven for the past three years.

Allison was of the Catholic faith.

She was an active member of the Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 in Albrightsville.

We have been blessed with the presence of Allison in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Samantha George of King of Prussia and Ashley George of Albrightsville; her parents Herbert and MaryAnn Potten of Albrightsville; her sisters, Tracy Learn, and her husband Mitch, of Lehighton and Kelly Stager, and her husband Charles, of Albrightsville; a brother, Keith Potten, and his wife Colleen, of Ballston Lake, NY; a sister-in-law, Joyce Potten of Columbia, NJ; four nephews, Christopher, Joey, Kyle and Nicholas; three nieces, Courtney, Jessie and Danielle and two greatnieces Caia and Ivy.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Potten.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held noon, Saturday, June 29, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.

Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Friday, June 28, from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 29, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Allison L. George to: Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, 1507 PA-534, Albrightsville, PA 18210. www.gowerfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary