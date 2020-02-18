Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Alverta J. Oakes


1934 - 2020
Alverta J. Oakes Obituary
Alverta J. Oakes
Alverta J. Oakes, 85, of Altoona, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Hillview Nursing Home in Altoona.
Born Saturday, April 24, 1934, in Altoona, a daughter of the late James Grassmyer and Catherine Helen (Bislei) Burgan.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Oakes, on Sept 3, 2012; sister, Jacqueline Stock; brothers, Richard J. Burgan Jr., Michael Edward Burgan, and Leonard Burgan; stepfather, Richard J. Burgan.
Surviving are brothers, Allen Burgan, Roger Burgan and Kevin Burgan, of all of Cresson, PA; sisters, Silvia Knipple of Altoona, and Frances Walsh of Coral, MI; many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Cresson Joint High School class of 1953, Alverta worked as a secretary for Temple University assisting the facilities manager. Alverta was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Service: A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2020
