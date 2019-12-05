|
Alvin E. Tuomela
Alvin E. Tuomela, 85, of Coopersburg, cared for by his family, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in his home. His wife of 49 years, Shirley (Kemmerer) Tuomela, died tragically in Upper Saucon Township in Decem-ber, 2005.
Born in Kettle River, MN, he was the oldest of five sib-lings of the late Toimi E. and Aili I. (Westerbakka) Tuo-mela.
The family moved from Minnesota for his senior year of high school and he graduated in 1951 from the former Coopersburg High School.
He worked at Four Oaks Farm & Orchards and the New Jersey Zinc Company and also worked as an electrical draftsman at PPL and Buckeye Pipeline, before finally retiring from Air Products & Chemicals.
Al was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a past president and served on numerous committees.
Fifty years ago, he co-founded Boy Scout Troop 191 of Friedens.
Al loved the fun of bowling with the church league, was an avid deer hunter, loved ice fishing and horseshoes and enjoyed working in his garage. He enjoyed making things work.
He was a past member of the Engineers Club of the Lehigh Valley.
Surviving are a son Darrell of Coopersburg; two daughters, Carolyn Tuomela Wallace, and her husband, Charles III, of Jim Thorpe, and Kathleen Susan May, and her husband, Eric, of Trumansburg, N.Y.; two sisters, Darlene Schultz in Virginia and Rosenell Vincent in Connecticut; six grandchildren, Alicia, Noemi, Sara, Charles IV, Erin and Jamie; and seven great-grandchildren, Sleven, Ava, Thaddeus, Arianna, Cassius, Aili and Adelina.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Tuomela Fenichel and Dorothy Tuomela Vogeler.
Service: Funeral service noon Saturday, Dec. 7, Friedens Church. Interment, Friedensville Cemetery. Call 11 a.m.-noon Saturday in the church. Arrangements by Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church or Boy Scout Troop 191, both at 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley, PA 18034. Online condolences can be offered at www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 5, 2019