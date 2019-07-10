Home

Alyssa Ann Bernardi
Alyssa Ann Bernardi, 27, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 7, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.
Born in Hoboken, NJ, she was a daughter of Michael Thomas Bernardi of North Bergen, NJ, and Theresa Ann (Hochstadter) Bernardi of Lansford.
She was employed as a CNA for the former Edgemont Lodge Assisted Living Facility in Lansford.
She was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 2009, and then went on to graduate top of her class at CCTI. Alyssa's happiest times were when she was spending time with her children and siblings.
Surviving, along with her mother and father, are sons Elijh Michael Sykes and Abel Patrick Bernardi, both of Lansford; daughter Luna Bella Svueg of Lansford; brother Scott Hochstadter of Tamaqua; stepbrother Anthony Herron of East Stroudsburg; sisters Samantha Hochstadter of Tamaqua, Paige Frace of Lansford, and Amy Bernardi of Chicago; paternal grandmother Kathleen (Berk) Bonomo of North Bergen, NJ; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Patricia Hochstadter.
Service: A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with Pastor Marjorie Kieter officiating. Call Saturday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 10, 2019
