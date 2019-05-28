Home

Amandus F. Smith Obituary
Amandus F. Smith
Amandus F. Smith, 96, of Kresgeville, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Joyce (Smale) Smith. They celebrated 72 years of marriage together in December.
He was a supervisor for the Lehigh Valley Railroad for over 40 years and later started his own business, A.F. Smith Plumbing & Heating. Later on, he was the supervisor for the Monroe County Vo-Tech School for over 10 years.
Born in Walksville, he was a son of the late Amandus Smith and the late Mary (Hartman) Smith.
He was a member of Salem UCC, Gilbert.
Smith was an Army veteran of World War II.
He was a former member of the Polk Township Fire Co. and a former president of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and kept fishing up until last year. He took fishing trips to Canada for over 60 years.
He enjoyed spending time his wife, children, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Donald, and his wife, Phyllis, of Parryville, Calvin of Gilbert and Carl, and his wife, Anna, of Palmerton; a sister, Ellen Roth of Northampton; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Floyd.
Service: Memorial service with full military honors 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. www.kresge
funeralhome.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2019
