|
|
Anastasia Hinkle
Anastasia Hinkle, 93, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Palmerton Senior Living Center. She was the wife of the late Abner G. Hinkle.
Born in Palm-
erton, she was a daughter of the late John and Kathryn (Chomycz) Hishta.
She was a 1944 graduate of Palmerton High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Palmerton Auto Parts for 32 years until retiring in 2011. She also worked for the former Fernbrook garment mill in Palmerton for many years.
Anastasia loved being with people and was happiest in the company of her family and friends.
She was a devoted and longtime member of the Palmerton Area Historical Society.
Those who survive her include her sons, Edward and wife, Beth, of W. Palm Beach, FL, Allen of Lehighton; grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Leon Cohen, of Palmerton, Eric and wife, Megan, of Spring City, Abby and husband, Andrew Elder, of W. Palm Beach, FL, and Kyle of Allentown; great-grandchildren, Amber, Alex, Lauren, Zander, Porter and Camden; and many nieces and nephews.
Anastasia was predeceased by her sisters, Tessie Rowlands, Ann Silliman, Mary Schantz, Helen Wills, Sophia Mathis; and brothers, Andrew and Charles. She was the last of her eight siblings.
Service: A service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Calling hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Contributions may be made to the Palmerton Area Historical Society, 410 Delaware Ave, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Online condolences may be made at www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2020