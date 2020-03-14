Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Andrew Bugdanavage Obituary
Andrew Bugdanavage
Andrew "Andy" Bugdanavage, 74, of Tamaqua, passed away Wednesday, March 11, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill.
He was the husband of the late Linda Bugdanavage, who passed in 2001.
Andy was born in Mahanoy City on July 22, 1945, a son of the late Walter and Helen (Recklitis) Bugdanewicz.
He was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
Andy was a retired SSG with the U.S. Army. He worked for many years for Keystone Lamp Manufacturing Corp., before moving on to Insteel Wire Products in Hazleton.
After retirement, he filled his time working for Child Development Inc. and helping with maintenance at his church.
Andy is survived by a daughter, Nikki Hadesty, and her husband, Jay "Mick", of Hometown; and a son, Todd Bugdanavage, and his wife, Natasha, of New Ringgold; grandchildren, Morgan Hadesty, Starr Gerber, Brooklyn Bugdanavage and Hunter Bugdanavage; two brothers, Walter Bugdanavage Jr., of Pottsville, and Vincent "Billy" Recklitis, of Shenandoah; and several nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Bugdanavage Jr.; and sister, Victoria Slatick.
Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Military honors to be bestowed.
Memorials in Andy's name to: American Hose Fire Company, 39 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.
com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020
