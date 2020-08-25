Andrew Felsoci
Andrew "Andy" Felsoci, 83, of Lynwood Street, Hometown, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at MapleShade Senior Living Center in Nesquehoning.
Born Monday, Sept. 28, 1936, in Tamaqua, a son of the late Michael and Susan (Kralik) Felsoci.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Marilyn J. (Price) Felsoci; son, Andrew Scot Felsoci, and his wife Janice, of San Jose, CA.; granddaughters, Brooklyn and Madi-son.
He was predec-eased by broth-
ers, John Felsoci and Michael Felsoci; and sisters, Ann Chicanavage, Mary Selgrath and Millie Kerak.
A 1954 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Andy was a standout football player.
He worked in property management for many years and for his nephew's company responsible for environmental water restoration.
Andy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who spent many days hiking and biking in the mountains of Schuylkill County. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. As a neighbor you were envious of how meticulously he maintained his home.
Service: A funeral service will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials to: First United Methodist Chuch, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.