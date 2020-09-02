Andrew J.
Blackburn III
Andrew J. Blackburn III, (WD4AFY), 63, of Lehighton, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Beth Ann (Dorozinsky) Blackburn. They were married for 18 years on Feb. 14.
Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor for the former Savannah Communications in the telecommunications industry.
Born in Savannah on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1956, he was a son of the late Andrew J. Jr. and Thelma (Pevey) Black-burn.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Savannah State Univer-sity.
Blackburn was of the Baptist faith and held memberships with the ARRL-Amateur Radio Relay League (HAM), the ARCS-Amateur Radio Club of Savannah and the OOA-Oglethorpe Astrolo-gical Association.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three feline friends, Parker, Lola and Orion.
Service: Private fun-eral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd., Lehigh-ton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsak-fh.com
.