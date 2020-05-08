|
Andrew R. Ringler
Andrew R. Ringler, 21, of Palmerton, died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 7, in his Palmerton home.
He worked in construction for the last few years.
Andrew was happiest in the company of his family and loved to spend time with them.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of Dennis and Kelly (Reimer) Ringler.
Survivors: Parents; sisters, Kayla and MaKenna; maternal grandparents, Cynthia Petko and Allen Reimer; paternal grandfather, Ronald L. Ringer; two nieces and a nephew; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andrew was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Anna Ringler.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Andrew Ringler Funeral Fund, c/o. T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on May 8, 2020