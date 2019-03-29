Home

Andrew S. Babinchak Sr.

Andrew S. Babinchak Sr. Obituary
Andrew S.
Babinchak Jr.
Andrew S. Babinchak Jr., 76, of the Palmer House, Palmerton, died on Saturday afternoon, March 23, 2019, in ManorCare Health Serv-ices, West Read-ing, Berks County.
He was for-merly employ-ed as a historian/curator of The State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harris-
burg, before retiring.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Andrew S. Sr. and Anna (Redash) Babinchak.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton.
A 1960 graduate of the former St. Gabriel's High School, Hazleton, he graduated from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, in 1964.
An Army veteran of the Vietnam Era, Andrew served our country with honor, attaining the rank of SP5 (T) as a medical corpsman and chaplain's assistant.
Surviving are a sister, Catherine, wife of Gene Schleicher of Lehighton; two brothers, Stephen Babinchak, and his wife, Betty (Williams), of York, and John Babinchak of Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Elaine Rehrig; and a brother, Michael.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Interment with military honors, St. Vladimir's Lower Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the memorial fund of the church, 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schisler
funeralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 29, 2019
