Angelina M. Kemmerer
Angelina M. Kemm-erer, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 88.
She was born in Palmerton, PA, on Oct. 7, 1930, to Bartolo and Maria Longhi of Lansford, PA.
She was raised in Lansford and graduated in 1948 from the former St. Anne's Catholic High School.
After high school, Angelina attended Allentown Business College. While attending college, she met the love of her life, Allen H. Kemmerer, USN (Retired). They were married on Oct. 6, 1951, at the Catholic Naval Chapel in Atlantic City, N.J. With this union, Angelina and Allen shared 63 years of marriage raising a family and enjoying their lives together.
A devout Catholic, her faith was unwavering. Angie, as she liked to be called, passed this devotion on to her family and friends. She also enjoyed many hobbies that included sewing, embroidery, quilting, painting, reading and playing the piano. She shared many of these interests with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and husband.
She is survived by two brothers, Captain William J. Longhi, USN (Retired) (Anne) of Ashburn, VA, and John Longhi (Juliann) of Tamaqua, PA. Also surviving to cherish her memory are her three children, Debra Smith, Dennis Kemmerer (Rhonda) and Carol Huffstutler, all of Corpus Christi. Angelina was also blessed with eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Santa Fe Home Health, Healthy Horizons and Visiting Angels for guiding Angelina through her final months.
Service: A memorial service, followed by a rosary, was held July 27, 2019 at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Rd., Corpus Christi, TX. Condolences can be offered at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 7, 2019