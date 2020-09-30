Angelo M. Caputo
Angelo M. Caputo, 76, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at home.
Born in Scranton, on April 12, 1944, he was a son of the late Angelo A. and Mary (McColligan) Caputo.
A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Angelo served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He worked for the General Physics Corporation as consultant in nuclear engineering.
Angelo is survived by sisters, Marlene Rimm of Tamaqua and Jean Harrington of Scranton; sister-in-laws, Barbara Caputo of Tamaqua and Evelyn Caputo of Lansford; and 15 nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by brothers, Joseph P. Caputo and Robert F. Caputo; and a nephew, Glenn Caputo.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
