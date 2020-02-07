|
Anita L. Melnick
Anita L. (Miller) Melnick, 67, of Chesapeake, VA, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Hospital, Chesapeake. She was the wife of John D. Melnick. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in August of last year.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William T. and Ann Rose (Mirable) Miller. She was a homemaker.
She was a 1970 graduate of Holy Name High School, Reading, and then furthered her education and graduated from Alvernia College, Class of 1974.
She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Virginia Beach. Anita enjoyed gardening.
Surviving, along with her husband, are brothers John of Reading, and Anthony of Sinking Springs; sisters Nancy Lampros, and her husband George, of West Chester, and Rosemarie Hunter, and her husband Paul, of Spokane, WA; sister-in-law Marlene Wagner, and her husband James, of Hazleton; one niece; four nephews and two great-nephews.
Service: A Panachida service will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, 340 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, followed by an Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at noon in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Summit Hill. Call Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church, c/o Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 7, 2020